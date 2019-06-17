Geelani condemns NIA summon to Yasmeen Raja

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Condemning the NIA notice to the Hurriyat leader Yasmeen Raja and calling her to appear before NIA headquarters at Delhi on 17 June, chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said that Government of India was “using their investigative agencies as a war weapon to strangulate the people in general and pro-freedom workers and leaders in particular.”

Geelani said that Raja is suffering from multiple ailments and she has a kidney problem and last year his kidney was removed by the doctors. She is under regular supervision of doctors and psychological stress can be very fetal for her.

Geelani also condemned the arrest of Muslim League leader Mohammad Rafiq Ganie by Police from Tangmarg and was taken to unknown place.