Geelani condemns NIA summon to his son Naeem

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday condemned summoning of his other son, Dr Naeem-ul-Zaffer Geelani by NIA—alleging that the “rulers and its agencies have stooped to the lowest level of moral and ethical bankruptcy.”

Quoting Geelani, the spokesman said “I have been caged in my four walled residences for the last 9 years, not to talk of any political activity, I have not been allowed to attend any social function also, after putting a siege around me they have targeted my family particularly two sons. Earlier my younger son Dr Naseem Geelani was summoned by both NIA & ED and now my elder son Dr Naeem has been called by NIA to Delhi,” he said. “Naeem is a heart patient under regular supervision of doctors and psychological stress can be very fatal for him.”

“Delhi and its agencies harass and intimidate my family just to pressurize me, but these acts will yield nothing for them,” he claimed, adding “In 2017 also when the ghost of NIA threatened every freedom loving person, particularly their families including common and businessman, we voluntarily offered ourselves to be questioned by the investigating agency, but very cunningly the authorities didn’t dare to face us.”