Geelani condemns NIA ‘crackdown’ in Kashmir

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday condemned summoning of president of prominent trade body, Muhammad Yaseen Khan and his elder son Dr. Naeem Zaffaer Geelani by NIA and seizure of the property worth millions of renowned businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali.

In a statement issue here, Geelani alleged “more than a million armed jawans inefficient and insufficient to control the pro-freedom sentiment of people and India was forced to rein in its biased and communal investigative agencies to suffocate and subjugate the populace.”

Geelani alleged that “these inhuman, undemocratic and unjustified acts of coercion can in no way change the ground situation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

