Geelani condemns Masrat’s shifting to Tihar

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Strongly condemning the shifting of Hurriyat leader Masarat Aalam Bhat to Tihar jail by Investigating Agency NIA, Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said that Masrat Aalam is behind bars continuously for the last 9 years, during which his detention has been quashed 37 times but all those orders have been disobeyed. In his statement, Tuesday Geelani said, “This arrogance of power once again proves that this land is lawlessly governed by a hateful the mindset which neither respects its judicial verdicts nor does it honour its own constitutional and democratic norms.”

Hurriyat chairman said that those raising their voice for their fundamental rights peacefully within the contours of the law, are made to rotten in jails and interrogation centers for decades, but those accused by the investigation agencies for conspiring the murder of a particular minority, are proudly garlanded and voted to assembly and parliament.

Hurriyat chairman further said that Masrat’s case has made history and probably should figure in the world records that a political activist is acquitted of charged not less than 37 times by the judicial houses, but inspite of honouring court verdict and setting him free, the poor fellow is shifted to yet another hell like jail in this scorching heat.

Pro-freedom leader lauded the important role played by the incarcerated leadership and youth in the far away jails as well as those detained in the prisons of the state, including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Dr. Mohammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Fraooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Gani Bhat, Dr. Hamee Fayaaz, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan and others.

Paying tributes to the youth killed during the Ramadan in Jammu and Kashmir, Geelani said that our young generation has been pushed to the wall by denying civil and political rights with regard to right to self-determination.

Hurriyat chairman urged United Nations to fulfill its moral, political and diplomatic responsibilities in resolving the long pending Kashmir dispute and prevail upon India to stop grave human rights violations.