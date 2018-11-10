Geelani condemns JeU President’s murder

Srinagar:
Condemning murder of Jamiet-e-Ulmaie Islam president, Maulana Sami-ul-Haq in Pakistan, Chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani on Friday said that “difference of opinion is a good sign of any health society and it should always be constructive and purposeful.”
While reiterating his stand, Geelnai said that “any society especially Muslim can in no way afford to be consumed by those inhuman acts.” He said that Moulana was a tall politico-religious scholar having a sound contribution in the educational and political spheres of Pakistan and his death in such a manner is very painful and sad. Meanwhile, Geelani while condoling the death of a veteran politician of Pakistan administered Kashmir, Khalid Ibrahim, he said that late Khalid Ibrahim was a brave and honest politician who always stood by his principles and never compromised on them.
Continuous house raids, arrest spree of youth condemnable: Hurriyat (G)
Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Friday condemned the alleged house raids and arrests of youth in across Kashmir region—alleging “physical torture by police and para-military forces won’t work”
In a statement issued, Geelani that “in this lawless-state armed, men in uniform are the ultimate authority to decide one’s fate and they willfully and revengefully harass and humiliate the common people.’
Citing the example of Warapaw Aalastang Ganderbal, were some militants managed to escape unhurt in a cordon and search operation a few days back, forces have started to arrest a local youth and torture them just to take the revenge. Hurriyat said that a few youth after arrest were forced to spend the whole night in open in this severe cold after interrogating them ruthlessly, endangering their life and they had to be admitted to SKIMS as they were critically ill.