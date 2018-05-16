Geelani condemns Israeli genocide of Palestinians

Srinagar:
Expressing his grave concern over the genocide of the innocent people of Palestine at the hands of Israel’s fascist forces, APHC (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani condemned the gruesome incident of killing 52 Palestinians mercilessly.
“After the conclusion of World War II, the inception of United Nations Organizations was seen as a good omen by the poor and weaker nations of the globe that justice, equality and respect of human rights shall prevail, whereas the fascism and imperialism shall be dealt with by all peace loving nations of the world,” Geelani said in a statement issued to GNS.
While rejecting the American hegemony to accept Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Hurriyat (G) chairman said it is against the sovereignty of a nation like Palestine and to intervene in the internal matters of the sovereign state is against the set principles of UNO.
Geelani said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should take stock of the situation and use its good offices on diplomatic front to deter the policy of genocide of the weaker nations of the world at the hands of imperialistic powers, including Palestine and Kashmir in the light of agreed principles of Islam.
“All humans should rise to the occasion and fight rule of tyranny and cruelty prevailing anywhere in the world,” Geelani added.