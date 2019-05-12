About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani condemns ‘ill-treatment’ of Kashmiri prisoners

 Expressing his grave concern over the plight of political prisoners in Kashmir and outside state, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday said that while the universal declaration of human rights provides a clear guideline for the erstwhile governments of its state members, Delhi denies the same rights to the political prisoners of Kashmir.
Terming it a mere political vendetta, Hurriyat chairman alleged that Kashmir is a purely political issue which can be settled according to the aspirations of the people by allowing the right to self-determination.
Condemning the use of force against the people, especially the youth at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on the eve of first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, Hurriyat leader warned that by pushing the youth to the wall shall have grave consequences for which state administration would be responsible.
Expressing his solidarity with all the political prisoners and detenues languishing in jails in and outside Kashmir, Hurriyat leader condemned the “ruthless and inhuman” behaviour of the jail authorities.
Giving details of the prisoner’s plight Hurriyat chairman said that even during the holy month of Ramdan, the detenues are kept in solitary confinement in small cells without basic amenities, unhygienic food and insufficient medical facilities have rendered the detenues to suffer miserably.
The prisoners include Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr. Hamid Fayaz, Dr. Shafi Sharyati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Anrabi, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Gani Bhat, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Abdul Ahad Para, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan, he said that the precious sacrifices given by these detenues provides a base stone for our freedom movement who are languished in jails like Tihar, Jodhpur, Jajar, Haryana, Kuthwa, Kotbalwal, Riyasi, Udhampur, Amphala, Srinagar Central Jail, Baramulla, Mattan and Kupwara.
Hurriyat chairman appealed the United Nations Human Rights Commission, International Red Cross, Amnesty International to visit the Indian jails and have on spot observations of the “ill-treatment and heinous violations” of prisoner’s rights.

 

