Geelani condemns Gulzar’s arrest

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Satutrday condemned arrest of Hurriyat chief spokesman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, from his residence by police personals from Police station Sher Garhi Srinagar, today morning.

Terming his detention “unlawful” and “unjustified”, Hurriyat (G) chairman strongly criticized police action and said that political space is being denied by creating a situation of uncertainty and political turbulence in the state.

“Government of India will achieve nothing by pushing people to wall. They should face the political leaders and workers on political turf,” he added.