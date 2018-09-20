Geelani condemns forces’ action against Muharam procession

Srinagar:
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani today condemned use of brute force against Muharam procession in different parts of the valley.
Terming the police action as a sheer interference in the religious matters of the Muslims, the Hurriyat leader castigated the police administration for imposing undeclared curfew within the boundaries of nine police stations of Srinagar city in addition to the different towns of the valley. Use of excessive force against the Muslims participating in the peaceful religious processions has exposed the fascist and biased mentality of the occupation authorities towards the Muslims.
The Hurriyat leader also condemned the widespread arrest spree of the participants of the Muharam processions including Tehreek-e-Wahdati Islami, chairman Nisar Hussain Rather, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Ali Mohammad Rather, Shabir Hussain Dar, Mohammad Qasim Bhat, Mohammad Afzal Bahar in addition to hundreds of participants, lodged in Ram Munshi Bagh, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Shaheed Gunj, Dalgate and other police stations.
The Hurriyat leader expressed his anguish to prohibit peaceful Muharam processions and termed it a brazen denial of religious rights of the Muslims.
In the meantime, the Hurriyat leader expressed his grave concern on the persecution of innocent people especially the youth on the pretext of cordon and search operation in the nook and corner of the valley at the hands of occupation forces.
The Hurriyat leader condemned the nocturnal raids on the residence of Mohammad Rafiq Ganie, General Secretary of Muslim League and intimidating his family. The Hurriyat leader also took a dig on the cruel authorities to arrest Feroz Ahmad Khan, chief organizer Muslim League and Bilal Ahmad Gatoo of Shopian, who have been shifted to Kotbalwal jail under the draconian law of Public Safety Act (PSA).
Reiterating his firm belief that such repressive measures shall never deter our freedom loving people from the chosen path of righteousness and shall always stand by their commitment to carry the sacred mission of its logical end, the Hurriyat leader expressed his satisfaction the way people of Kashmir are proving their courage and resolve to fight the Indian imperialism at any cost and shall never allow any sellout of their precious sacrifices.