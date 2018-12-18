Geelani condemns foiling ‘Badam Bagh chalo’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, condemned the police action to foil ‘Badambagh Chalo’. In a statement on Monday Hurriyat chairman expressing profound grief and shock on the Pulwama killings said, “Our grief-stricken sobs and innocent cries did not get any response from stone hearted rulers.”
Terming Pulwama killings just an addition to the hundreds of massacres like Gawkadal, Alamgari Bazar, Handwara, Zakoora, Kupwara, Hawal, Khanyar, Sopore, Baramulla, Lalchowk, Tangpora, Kashtwar, Chatisinghpora, Brakpora, Wandhama, Mehjoor Nagar and Nadi Marg, Hurriyat chairman said that even the die-hard hyper-nationalist people, in India with little humanness left, couldn’t hold back their tears after witnessing the bloodbath of innocents.
Hailing Pakistan premier’s statement that the issue of gross human rights violations in Kashmir will be taken up in the UN Security Council, Hurriyat chairman said, “Pakistan, being a prime partner of the dispute, needs to do much more than statements as the genocide here seems to have no end.”
He appealed Pakistan to have vigorous consultations with like-minded, friendly and Muslim nations to convene an urgent meeting of OIC and put a check on this bloodbath on daily basis.