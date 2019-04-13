Geelani condemns ED notice to Shabir Shah’s minor daughters

April 13, 2019 |

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Friday condemned what he said as the Delhi’s “repressive” policies—alleging that the ED notice to daughters of jailed senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah—arresting of JKLF chairman, Muhammad Yaseen Malik by NIA and repeated quizzing of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and shifting of Jamaat-e-Islami and other religious leaders outside the state were highly condemnable.

Quoting Geelani, the spokesman alleged “rulers are using their investigative agencies as a “war weapon” to “strangulate” the people in general and pro-freedom workers and leaders in particular.”

He said “Shabir Ahmad Shah has spent most of his life in jails and today also he is lodged in the Tihar jail for the last 2 years. He is in their custody to answer any question and issuing notices to his minor daughters is not only undemocratic, immoral but shameful as well.”

Reacting to the JKFL chief Mohammad Yaseen Malik’s arrest by NIA and shifting him to Tihar jail, Hurriyat chairman said that pro-freedom leaders and workers are not alien to these jails and interrogations. Putting them behind bars on decade’s old “fabricated” cases is nothing but to pressurize them to subjugation which is never going to happen.

Hurriyat chairman said that continued quizzing of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for 4 consecutive days is nothing but to threaten the leadership to stay away from the genuine demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but as said earlier, these muscular tactics are sure to strengthen our resolve more than earlier.

The pro-freedom leader said that shifting of Jamaat-e-Islami and other religious leaders to outside jails, is condemnable and the rulers who always claim to uphold the democratic values of their constitution are themselves responsible to tarnish every fabric of it.

Repeating the appeal for a complete boycott of the election dramas, Hurriyat chairman said that people who are suppressed, caged, brutalized and maimed on one or the other pretext have no moral and ethical right to be part of any drama being conducted in the name of elections. He said that nation can achieve their goal only being unanimous and committed to their collective

