Geelani condemns ‘economic crackdown’ on Kashmir’s media outlets

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday condemned “economic crackdown” on media outlets —especially on some newspapers—saying that for “every individual and institution was paying a heavy price for the historical blunders of its myopic and self-centered political stalwarts.’

In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged “People whole heartedly supported them, suffered immensely for their political gains and played a decisive role in shaping and building their political cult without caring for themselves and their families.”

He alleged that “slaves of their own interests never cared for their wishes, aspirations and their emotions and stabbed them in their back to guarantee power and perks for not only themselves for their coming generations as well, dampening the whole nation in an unending pool of miseries.”

“Throttling and curbing the media houses is part of the vast game plan by the fascist forces, using the mask of so-called democracy to destroy every fabric of it,” he said, adding “Those thumbing the chest to uphold the fourth pillar of democracy are themselves the architects of the undemocratic assault on media.”

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman said that like every institution media people too have a strenuous and suffocating environment to carry out their professional duties and they too had to face a double edged sword from the last so many decades.