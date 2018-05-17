Geelani condemns detention of Hurriyat leaders

‘JK turned into army garrison on Modi’s visit’
‘JK turned into army garrison on Modi’s visit’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Syed Ali Geelani while decrying the current wave of killing, arrests and “atrocities perpetrated by authorities and their forces”, Wednesday said that “state authorities while trespassing all ethical codes don’t even consider the sanctity of month of Ramadan”.
Geelani in his statement condemned the detention of Hurriyat leaders saying that “it is extremely unwise to deny political space and muzzle genuine voices”.
Blaming ruling elite for creating chaos in state, Syed Ali Geelani said that “disputed region has been turned into a police state and butcher house, where people are killed mercilessly and detained on frivolous charges”.
Strongly criticizing state authorities, Geelani said: “On schedule visit of Prime Minister, authorities while laying undue curbs on civilians, have turned state into an armed garrison.”
Accusing pro-Indian politicians of following RSS agenda, Geelani said that people and particularly youth are being detained and there is no let-up in killing and harassment of civilians in state.
Syed Ali Geelani expressed concern over fresh arrest spree, harassment of civilians and “humiliation” during crackdowns.
While blaming authorities for “evolving explosive situations” in state and high handedness against peaceful citizens, Geelani said that police in night raids were ransacking properties and humiliating inmates.
Syed Ali Geelani said that the “mammoth participation of people in funerals of martyrs are glaring example of commitment and affiliation of people with Kashmir movement and serve a message for illegal rulers that oppressive measures won’t break our will or resolve”.
Referring to arrest of Jamat e Islami leader Bashir Ahmad Lone and TeH district president, Mohammad Rafiq Owasi, Geelani said that authorities are suffering from “arrogance and frustration”.
“These leaders were detained for their participations in funerals of slain professor Mohammad Rafi.”
Syed Ali Geelani expressed his anguish over the chaotic situation in state and said that “Indian politicians and their henchmen in state are responsible for bloodshed”.
Geelani decried authorities for detaining Manzoor Ahmad Khan, saying he is languishing in jail since past twelve years and authorities despite his ailing mother are reluctant to release him. Geelani condemned the unjustified detention of advocate Bashir Bukhari, saying authorities while trampling all ethics and norms have unleashed a fresh arrest spree and crackdown against youth in Sopore, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Bandipora, Srinagar, Budgam and every nook and corner of state.
Geelani expressed anguish and concern over the reported worsening condition of prisoners, saying they are being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails.
He said, “The decision to shift detainees is unconstitutional as according to a ruling by Indian Supreme Court, detainees should be lodged in places where their relatives can easily meet them with ease and without much wastage of time.”
Demanding immediate shifting of all detainees to valley, Geelani said these prisoners are not criminals and the “inhuman” treatment to them is violation of human rights charter.
Paying tributes to all detainees for their commitment and valor ,Syed Ali Geelani said that those lodged in Tihar jail including Shabir Ahmad Shah , Altaf Ahmad Shah ,Ayaz Akbar ,Peer Saif ullah, Meraj u Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan , Shahid ul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid Yusuf, Zahoor Watali, and Mohammad Salem Wani are ill-treated.
He said: “Masarat Alam Bhat , Dr Mohammad Qasim ,Dr Mohammad Shafi Sharieti, Dr Gh Mohammad Bhat, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh , Gh Mohammad Khan Sopori, Ameer Hamza Shah, Mir Hafiz Ullah, Mohammad Yusuf Falahi, Ab Gani Bhat , Mohammad Yusuf Lone, Mohammad Shaban Dar, Raies Ahmad Mir, and Sarjan Barkati were arrested on fake and fabricated charges, and their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other.”