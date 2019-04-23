Geelani condemns attack in Sri Lanka

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka—wherein over 290 people died and hundreds were critically injured.

In a statement issued here, Geelani termed it a" heinous and brutal act" not only against the people of Sri Lanka, but whole humanity. He said "anybody with a human heart will find his words insufficient in condemning this barbaric act."

Hurriyat chairman said "We as a nation sympathize with the family of those who were killed or injured and share their grief from the core of our heart."



