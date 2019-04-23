About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani condemns attack in Sri Lanka

 Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka—wherein over 290 people died and hundreds were critically injured.
In a statement issued here, Geelani termed it a" heinous and brutal act" not only against the people of Sri Lanka, but whole humanity. He said "anybody with a human heart will find his words insufficient in condemning this barbaric act."
Hurriyat chairman said "We as a nation sympathize with the family of those who were killed or injured and share their grief from the core of our heart."

