Geelani condemns 'arrest' of Hurriyat Chief Spokesman

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat Chief Spokesman Gh. Ahmad Gulzar from his residence by police personnel.



In a statement Hurriyat(G) chairman termed Gulzar's "illegal detention unlawful and unjustifie."

Geelani strongly criticized police action and said that political space is being "denied by creating a situation of uncertainty and political turbulence in the state."

"By pushing people to wall India will achieve nothing, they should face the political leaders and workers on political turf," he added.