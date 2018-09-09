Geelani condemns arrest of engineering students by Delhi Police

Srinagar, September 8:
Condemning arrest of two Kashmiri engineering students at the hands of Delhi Police, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani termed their incarceration as a “worst example of vendetta and a ploy to intimidate the student fraternity engaged in their studies in educational institutions.”
Terming the police action as a deliberate attempt to spoil the future of student community of Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat chairman said that scores of such cases can be cited as an example of involving the Kashmiri based students in fictitious cases wherein they were acquitted by the courts of law after a long trail of 15 to 16 years of ordeal when they were languishing in different jails of India.