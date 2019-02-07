About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Geelani condemns arrest of 9 Pulwama youth

Srinagar:

 Paying tributes to militants killed in Pulwama encounter, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said: “youth are sacrificing their today for the freedom of the nation”.
In a statement issued to GNS, Geelani also condemned arrest of nine youth during overnight raids in two villages Arigam and Arihal of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
“New Delhi through its forces has crossed all the limits of barbarism and savagery in Kashmir as killings, arresting, torturing and detaining people regardless of age and gender has become its routine ploy to make the people surrender before Indian might,” he said.
He said, “India will never succeed in its nefarious designs in diluting and crushing the sentiment of freedom and ongoing movement for inalienable right to self-determination as Kashmiri people are determined to continue the ongoing sacred movement of the martyrs till it reaches the logical conclusion and will never allow these supreme sacrifices go waste”.

 

