Geelani concerned over plight of prisoners, says inmates harassed, humiliated

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
Concerned over the “pathetic conditions” of jails, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Monday said that the way, prisoners are treated in various jails, has surpassed all records of human and legal boundaries.
Geelani in his statement said that “these helpless prisoners are facing inhuman and ill treatment, unlawfully and unnecessarily they are shifted to outside jails and harassed on one pretext or the other”.
“Those languishing in Tihar, Central Jail Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi and other jails are facing extreme situations and are on hunger strike for many days now,” Geelani said, saying these inmates are subjected to the worst physical torture, and are abused and beaten to pulp.
Geelani said:“These inmates and particularly those lodged in Central Jail Srinagar and Udhampur are degraded, humiliated repeatedly which puts them under severe psychological and mental stress, affecting their physical wellbeing as well and if somebody takes ill they are denied proper medical treatment.” Referring to “biased” authorities in Udhampur jail, Syed Ali Geelani said that prisoners lodged here are subjected to “third degree torture and are not produced in courts on scheduled dates of hearing”.
Expressing concernover the plight of those in Central Jail Srinagar and other jails outside valley, Geelani said that jail authorities try every weapon in their armor to harass and physically assault the prisoners and deliberately keep them with hardcore criminals.
“They are prisoners of conscience”, Geelani said and while “hailing” their commitment and steadfastness, added that they are subjected to political vendetta.
Syed Ali Geelani said that jail authorities are acting as “ruthless and insensitive force” of the regime, who are “violating their own laws and regulations, and also jeopardizing, endangering and threatening the future and life of the prisoners”.
Geelani said that proper medical aid and other facilities they are eligible to, according to the jail manual, are completely denied to them. “Substandard food is supplied to the inmates which is putting their lives in danger,” Geelani saidwhile expressing anguish over the plight of those in jails for “decades together”.
Geelanisaid that “slow pace of judiciary, bureaucracy, and the criminal silence of the champions of the human rights, has traumatized and put, not only these inmates in a macabre situation but their families as well are under duress”.
Geelani while hailing the “commitment and steadfastness of detainees”urged ICRC, Asia Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations “to come to the rescue of these detainees and impress India to treat detainees as per charter laid by the international community”.