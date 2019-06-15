Geelani chairs Majlis-e-shoora meet

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Confrence (G) on Fridnay held a day-long Majlis-e-shoora (Executive Council) meeting at Hyderpora Srinagar chaired by its chairman Syed Ali Geelani.

The meeting deliberated in detail, the current political situation pertaining to the movement for the right to self-determination.

According to a statement issued to media, Geelani termed Kashmir dispute as an “unfinished agent of the partition of India in 1947”. None of the basic three parties to this dispute India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir are in a position to avoid any untoward consequences of this visible danger in South Asia, he warned.

Urging the pro-freedom people of the state to remain vigilant, steadfast and well disciplined to take the sacred mission of their resistance movement to its logical conclusion irrespective of the use of power to suppress the freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir, the statement reads.

Our movement is a legitimate demand recognized by the United Nations and endorsed by the overwhelming majority of the people of Kashmir since October 1997, said the veteran Hurriyat leader in a statement. Srinagar

Urging freedom loving people of Kashmir, particularly the youth, to follow the teachings of Islam in letter and spirit, Hurriyat chairman asserted that we have offered exemplary sacrifices for the last seven decades which as a nation cannot ignore or allow any sell out for petty political gains.