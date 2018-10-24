Geelani castigates Govt for imposing curbs, thwarting JRL march

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday castigated government for not allowing him to lead the JRL announced march to Lal Chowk.
In a statement issued Geelani said that his house has been turned into a “jail-cum-residence”. According to JRL program, Geelani was scheduled to march towards Lal Chowk to express solidarity and lead a protest march against the Kulgam killings.
A large contingent of police was deployed in and around the residence of chairman and they locked the main gate from outside and didn’t allow anybody in or out.
In a statement, Hurriyat chairman has strongly condemned this “arrogant and inhuman police action”. “In world’s largest and heavily militarized zone of Jammu and Kashmir, people are not even allowed to breathe freely. Their voice is chocked and their human needs are curbed on the pretext of security,” he said. “The innocent lives are snatched by the barrel of a gun and then people are not allowed to mourn these deaths. Suggesting the arrogant and brute rulers to get to the basic and ground realities, Hurriyat chairman cautioned them that arbitrary and ruthless measures cannot lease your illegal and forceful presence for too long, as history stands testimony to the fact that military might and unrealistic attitude can never succeed in subjugating a nation forever.” The spokesperson further while strongly condemned the fresh spree of arrests of leaders and activists has lashed by government forces for deterring Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Geelani in the four walls for years and house arresting and detention other pro- leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie, Gh. Nabi Sumji, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Javid Ahmad Mir, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and police raids on the residence of Mohammad Yousuf Naqash.