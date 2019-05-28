Geelani calls shutdown in Shopian on May 30

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Monday called for shutdown in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on May 30 to mark the 10th death anniversary of Asiya and Neelofar.

“Jammu and Kashmir being a heavily deployed military zone in the world, has become most vulnerable place to protect life, honour and especially the chastity of women folk,” Geelani said.

He termed the “rape and murder” of Asiya and Neelofar as a heinous crime against humanity and expressed dismay on “dubious role played by law enforcement agencies and legal authorities with regard to making vain efforts to trample down the eyewitnesses and other credentials of the case”.

Geelani demanding a high level probe by United Nations Human Rights Commission into the incident.

“The rape and murder of the duo was committed in the broad-daylight but culprits are still at large, which speaks volumes about designs to use rape of women as a war strategy,” he alleged.

The Hurriyat (G) chairman said the human rights violations and military presence, having strong correlation needs a serious notice by the United Nations Human Rights Commission to help resolve Kashmir dispute and bring an end to the present miserable and volatile situation in Jammu and Kashmir.