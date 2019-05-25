Geelani calls for shutdown today

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani has called for shutdown on Saturday against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and a civilian in Naira, Pulwama.
A spokesman of Hurriyat (G) said a shutdown has been called for Saturday across the state against the killing of Zakir Musa and the civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira in Pulwama on Wednesday. (KNS)
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani has called for shutdown on Saturday against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and a civilian in Naira, Pulwama.
A spokesman of Hurriyat (G) said a shutdown has been called for Saturday across the state against the killing of Zakir Musa and the civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira in Pulwama on Wednesday. (KNS)