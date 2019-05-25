Geelani calls for shutdown today

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani has called for shutdown on Saturday against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and a civilian in Naira, Pulwama.

A spokesman of Hurriyat (G) said a shutdown has been called for Saturday across the state against the killing of Zakir Musa and the civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira in Pulwama on Wednesday. (KNS)