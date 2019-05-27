Geelani calls for shutdown in Shopian on May 30

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani has called for complete shutdown on May 30, the day when Asiya Jan and Neelofer Jan were “raped and murdered” in year 2009.

Recalling the painful incident, Hurriyat chairman termed it a heinous crime against humanity and expressed dismay on the “dubious and malicious” role played by the law enforcement agencies and legal authorities with regard to making vain efforts to trample down the eyewitnesses and other credentials of this case.

While demanding a high level probe by United Nations Human Rights Commission, Geelani said that the culprits of rape and murder of the duo are still at large.