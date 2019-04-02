Geelani calls for LS poll boycott in JK

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Monday urged people to boycott upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged “elections are integral part of any democratic process, but where there is not even the trace of any democratic values, where using deceitful cover of democracy we have faced only brutality.”

“More than 100 battalion of forces have been added, making this globally designated highly world’s militarized zone,” he said, adding "Such a vast and forceful military operation even if covered under the carpet of “elections”, can in no way hide its venomous character.”

Hurriyat chairman said that no sane citizen of this state—belonging to any region or religion, was satisfied with the ground situation of this land. “Death and destruction and political instability has led to such a chaotic scenario, of which, if elections would have been any remedy, which is in practice here for the last 71 years, but it is known to everybody, friends and foes, that with each passing day the graph of atrocities, denials and curbs have a alarming steep,” he said. “Kashmir has sacrificed more than a 100 thousand people. The so-called investigation agencies are also hanging close to their chest, where, recently, every Kashmiri was hunted and lynched outside valley, where our emotions, our faith, our identity and ethnicity are shredded to maximum.”

Geelani alleged “it is agreed beyond doubt that people have celebrated 2 per cent voter turnout, but there is hell of difference between the crown of humiliation and crown of grace. He said that how can we afford to be part of the house where laws and resolution are passed only to throttle and subjugate us,” he said. “Humiliating remarks of milk & toffee are still echoing in the minds of people and every curb and war on the people was assigned to the dreams of her father.”

Meanwhile Paying tributes to slain militants of Lasipora Pulwama encounter, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Monday said that the Kashmir has become a dreadful battle. In a statement issue here, Geelani said “Time and again we have raised our voice for justice to the people of Kashmir, but the army might and its stubbornness is a major stumbling block in the way of a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute,” he said. “People of Kashmir while raising their just and legitimate demand for a peaceful settlement of the said dispute as promised by the then Indian leadership and in turn get bullets, pellets and disgrace of every kind,” he added.