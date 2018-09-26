Geelani calls for international probe, says forces used chemical weapons

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani today alleged that forces have used ‘chemical weapons in Bandipora during cordon and search operations, which is a crime against humanity.’
Geelani has also demanded that a high level probe should be carried out the International war crime tribunal under the guidance of UN.
Expressing his grave and serious concern on the use of chemical weapon by the forces during the cordon and search operation carried out against the suspected presence of militants in Kashmir, Geelani said that on the pretext of cordon and search operations the use of brute force against the general public of the concerned locality cannot be justified in anyway.
In the statement, condemning the highhandedness and worst kind of state-terrorism of forces, the Hurriyat leader blamed India for its military operations as a replica of Israel’s state terrorism.
Terming the use of chemical weapons as a felony against humanity, the Hurriyat leader demanded a high level probe by the International war crime tribunal under the guidance of UN.
Taking a strong note of the use of chemical weapons at Bandipora, the Hurriyat leader castigated the authorities for violating the settled norms of safeguarding the life of innocent and unarmed people living under the shadow of war, the statement added.
The Hurriyat chairman while making a fervent appeal of complete election boycott, termed it a most powerful political, peaceful and a democratic method to defeat all the repressive and oppressive measures adopted by India.
Pinning hope on the freedom loving people to rise to the occasion on the most critical juncture of our history to foil ill designs for the sake of exemplary sacrifices given by the subjugated nation, Geelani urged.
Condemning the fresh arrest spree against the senior Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Nisar Hussain Rather of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie of JK People’s League (S) and Syed Imtiyaz Haider of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, the Hurriyat chairman termed it as conceding defeat by the Indian authorities before the commencement of so-called elections.
The Hurriyat chairman while declaring election boycott as a democratic and political right of the people, castigated the oppressive and suppressive measures of intimidation and incarceration of the resistance leaders during the nocturnal raids conducted by the ruthless police forces.