Geelani calls for complete boycott in Anantnag

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani reiterated the call for complete election boycott and shutdown on Monday, April 29 in Kulgam district and said that by observing a boycott will help once again in highlighting the Kashmir issue on international level, peacefully and meaningfully.

In a statement on Sunday the senior separatist leader said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir want to get rid of “forcible occupation” and want a settlement of this long pending dispute, in accordance to the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

He said that when any nation comes out of the confusion, chaos and uncertainty, no matter at what cost and collectively trying very hard to break the shackles of the forced oppression, no power on earth can defeat them from pursuing their cherished mission of freedom.

Terming the election mere “military operation,” Hurriyat chairman said to ensure the so-called graveyard peace, tens of thousands of guns have been called in to throttle and “harass the already suffocated population of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Hurriyat chairman said that after creating graveyard silence and martial law like situation in length and breadth of the state in general and particularly in South Kashmir in the name of so-called election drama, rulers in Delhi very brazenly try to strangulate the common people by continuous house raids and arrests of youth and physical torture through their police and paramilitary forces.