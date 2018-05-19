Geelani barred from offering Friday prayers

Hurriyat (G) terms it interference in religious affairs
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, who continues to be under house arrest, was again not allowed to offer Friday prayers,” a spokesman said.
Flaying the administration, Hurriyat (G) in a statement said, “It is a brazen interference in religious affairs and his continued detention has badly affected his heath.”
Hurriyat (G) said that authorities put THJK chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, party spokesman Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Mohammad YousufNaqash and Mohammad Ashraf Laya under house and police detention, while as Hakem Abdul Rashir and dozens of other leaders houses were raided.
“When the ailing leader tried to leave his residence, a large contingent of the government forces stationed outside his residence stopped him,” Hurriyat (G) said.
“Even today in the month of Ramadan, Geelani was barred from offering Friday prayers. He continues to be virtually in jail. He was released for a brief period but rearrested without any justification,” Hurriyat(G) added.
Hurriyat(G) lashed out at the authorities for the curbs. “Government is relying on false propaganda and now its tall claims stand exposed,” the statement read.
Statement quoting Geelani said. “By placing curbs and detaining resistance leaders, the government is denying us the freedom to stage peaceful protests. It amounts to interference in religious affairs.”
Statement added Geelani while referring to “ceasefire’’ announcement, said: “it is cruel joke, and there is no letup in killing and that leadership is caged, religious obligations and political space denied.”
Statement said Geelani reiterated his appeal and asked people to join LalchowkChalo on schedule visit of NarendraModi, saying “we will convey that Kashmiri people have never accepted the ‘forced rule’ of India and they are at war with India for past seven decades. We will pursue our mission of till it is achieved.”
“This arrogance, haughtiness and persistent denial can’t hold water for long and India must come to terms with the writing on the wall,” statement quotingGeelani said.
Lamenting authorities for inflicting brutalities, Geelanias per the statement said that “India has responded ruthlessly and beastly without giving an ear to our aspirations.” Our youth lay down their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation, putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honor these sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end.”
While decrying authorities, statement quoting Geelani said that resistance leadership is being caged on frivolous charges, and it is sheer vengeance that even their families are denied their meeting with detainees.
Statement said Geelani criticized UNO, saying it failed to deliver justice and “virtually this institution is acting as mute spectator over the atrocities being inflicted on people in Palestine, Kashmir and other places”.
Statement said he appealed to international community to take cognizance of the “brutal” killings and come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
Statement said Geelani expressed his dismay over the role of 57 Muslim counties, saying they are not playing their assigned role and maintaining criminal silence over pitiable condition of Muslim Ummah.
Meanwhile, statement said protest rally was taken out from Jamia Masjid Hyderporaby Hurriyat Conference against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.
The protesters condemned the Israeli action against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed their solidarity with Palestinians, statement further said.