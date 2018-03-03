Geelani anguished over plight of detainees, says shifting prisoners political vendetta

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Friday expressed anguish over the plight of detainees languishing in different jails.
“Despite court orders they are not being released,” Geelani said in his statement.
“Even those detained by British authorities during Independence movement of India, were lodged in jails adjacent to their home localities and citing the treatment meted out to these detainees,” Geelani said, adding: “President of Indian National Congress was, even allowed to keep his secretary with him while in detention.”
Shifting detainees to outside state is political vendetta, said Geelani.
He said those detained in Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, Tihar and other jails of far-flung areas in India, are facing immense agonies and difficulties, saying that “the vengeful treatment to which they are subjected to during detention includes off and on solitary confinement, manhandling of detainees posing a grave threat to their lives, denying meeting with their families, unavailability of medicines and medical care and substandard quality of food”.
Geelani said even the visitors and relatives who come to see them in jail are also intentionally harassed and tormented by the authorities.
“All this is done in complete violation of the jail manual which lays emphasis on the honor and dignity of prisoners,” he added.
“Those lodged in different jails are not criminals but political prisoners who are being subject to detention for their political convictions and outlook. Their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other,” Geelani said.
Referring to “lengthy and snail’s pace of judicial proceedings of Indian courts”, Geelani said, “I am very troubled for snail's-pace court proceedings.”
He blamed “judicial weakness” for prolonging the detention period of political prisoners.
“Both judiciary and executive are hand in glow and deliberately denying justice,” Geelani.
He said that “even when the prisoners lodged under the notorious PSA complete their term, police and related agencies are ready with another dossier to prolong their detention mostly under fictitious charges, thus prolong their detention period”.
Geelani said that every detainee has a legal and moral right to challenge his detention, however the “brutal executive is denying the justice and even killing detainees during custody”.
Referring to the recent “gruesome incident wherein a detainee, Nazir Ahmad Chopan was killed by police during custody”, Geelani said: “He was killed in broad day light and a concocted story was floated to cover up this unjustified and inhuman act.”
Referring to Anantnag sub-jail, Geelani said: “Authorities are subjecting prisoners to ill treatment and that those lodged in Srinagar Jail authorities are shifted to far-flung jails.”
Syed Ali Geelani Friday hailing the sacrifices and the services of political prisoners said that “nation prays for their well-being and prosperity and we salute them for their steadfastness, persistence and commitment”.
