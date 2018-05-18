Geelani again barred from offering Friday prayers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, who continues to be under house arrest, was again not allowed to offer Friday prayers, a spokesman said.
Flaying the administration, Hurriyat (G) said: “It is a brazen interference in religious affairs and his continued detention has badly affected his heath.”
Meanwhile, Hurriyat (G) said that authorities put THJK chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, party spokesman Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and Mohammad Ashraf Laya under house and police detention, while as Hakem Abdul Rashir and dozens of other leader's houses were raided.
“When the ailing leader tried to leave his residence, a large contingent of the government forces stationed outside his residence stopped him,” Hurriyat said.
“Even today in the month of Ramadan, Geelani was barred from offering Friday prayers. He continues to be virtually in jail. He was released for a brief period but rearrested without any justification,” Hurriyat added.
Hurriyat lashed out at the authorities for the curbs. “Government is relying on false propaganda and now its tall claims stand exposed,” the statement read.
Geelani said: “By placing curbs and detaining resistance leaders, the government is denying us the freedom to stage peaceful protests. It amounts to interference in religious affairs.”
Geelani while referring to “ceasefire” announcement, said ‘it is cruel joke’, saying there is no letup in killing and added that “leadership is caged, religious obligations and political space denied.”
Geelani reiterated his appeal and asked people to join Lalchowk Chalo on schedule visit of Narendra Modi saying: “We will convey that Kashmiri people have never accepted the ‘forced occupation’ of India and they are at war with India for past seven decades. We will pursue our mission of freedom till freedom is achieved.”
He said that this arrogance, haughtiness and persistent denial can’t hold water for long and India must come to terms with the writing on the wall.