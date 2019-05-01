Geelani admitted at SKIMS after abdominal pain

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani was on Tuesday admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura following abdominal pain.

On Monday, the octogenarian leader was taken to SHMS Hospital in Karan Nagar, where after a thorough check-up he was admitted at SKIMS today morning.

“He went through an ultrasound at SMHS which showed infection in lower intestines. We took him to SKIMS today morning where doctors have put him on medications to stop the spread of the infection,” Geelani’s elder son Nayeem said. He said that Geelani will remain admitted at SKIMS for few more days.

“Doctors have put him on antibiotics to stop the spread of the infection. We may stay here for a couple of more days,” Nayeem said.