Geelani admitted at SKIMS

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani was Tuesday admitted at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura after he complained of abdominal pain.

A statement of Hurriyat (G) issued here said Geelani consulted the doctors of the Gastroenterology department at the Super Specialty Hospital Shareen Bagh on Monday.

The Hurriyat leader was diagnosed to be having large intestinal infection for which he needs admission in hospital.

The statement said at SKIMS, the concerned doctors attended the ailing leader and have put him on treatment and advised some investigations.

“He is physically weak and frail but stable,” the statement said.

Geelani is on a pacemaker since 1997. In 2003, his left kidney was removed at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai as it had developed carcinoma.

In 2004, his gall bladder was removed at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was again operated upon in 2007 and half of his right kidney was removed.

In 2008, he was out on new pacemaker at Escorts Heart Institute Delhi. In 2010, his eyes were operated upon at Apollo Hospital in Delhi.