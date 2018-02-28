Geelani addresses Kashmir conference, says Kashmir in grip of political turmoil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Tuesday said Kashmir is in grip of political turmoil and violence has become a daily occurrence.
A Hurriyat (G) statement quoting Geelani said Jammu and Kashmir is a highly militarized zone of the world and “in presence of 7.5 lakh Indian forces and Ikhwan like renegades, the people are living a miserable life and under constant threat.”
Statement added Geelani said this while speaking at three-day Kashmir conference hosted by National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad Pakistan.
In his inaugural speech to dignitaries, intellectuals, politicians, renowned academicians, scholars, students, journalists present in a three-day Kashmir conference, statement said Syed Ali Geelani blaming India for its deception and trampling all ethics, stated instead of following the partition plan of 1947, “they under its expansion designs invaded Junagarh and Hyderabad and forcibly landed its forces in Kashmir”.
Addressing the session, statement said Geelani (telephonically) briefed the participants about his observations regarding the socio-economic and political changes taking place in the region, saying that in 1938 Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah under the influence of Congress transformed Muslim Conference into National Conference and that “it was the unholy nexus between then British rulers and fanatical Hindus that out of 589 states, people of J&K were denied right to choose their political destiny”.
Declaring so-called instrument of Maharaja, a “fraud”, statement quoting Geelani said that he (Maharaja) was fleeing from state and had no legitimate right of accession, “hence it stands null and void”.
Statement added Syed Ali Geelani blaming Indian authorities for backtracking said that they have given their commitment to the people of Kashmir.
“It was India and not Pakistan which took the case to the UN, that the people of J&K would be given the right to self-determination. That resolution was accepted by both India and Pakistan and the world community is witness to it,” statement quoting Geelani said.
Addressing the dignitaries, statement quoting Geelani further said: “Indian authorities are desperate to change narrative of Kashmir issue. People in Kashmir are facing horrendous situations, un-proportionate military might, detentions and unabated killings.”
Statement said Geelani in his address expressed his gratitude for organizing the conference saying that “it is encouraging that intellectuals from all corners of world feel our pain and we are suffering since past 70 years because of unfulfilled promise which was pledged to us”.
Briefing the participants of the conference, statement quoting Geelani said that Kashmir issue is the “unfinished agenda” and as per partition plan and “we were never asked to avail opportunity to decide our political destiny”.
Referring to the present situation with respect to “gross violation of human rights at the hands of Indian forces”, statement quoting Geelani said that denial of civil and political liberties have become alarming and grim.
“The indiscriminate use of lethal weapons, killing, loot, plunder and sexual assault on women has become a routine matter. People are mercilessly killed, maimed arrested, blinded, bruised and molestation of woman is used as a war weapon by Indian forces. In this grim situation, the life, honor and property of the people have become vulnerable and human rights bodies are not allowed to take notice of this,” statement quoting Geelani said, adding: “Indian leaders stand exposed for their designs to alter and tamper the demographic status of state.”
Blaming India for waging a “cultural aggression” against people in state, statement quoting Syed Ali Geelani said that “authorities were encouraging religious pilgrimage for Hindus, establishing Army Goodwill Schools in border areas, neglecting Urdu and introducing Hindi and introducing Sadbhavana tours. It is part of their devilish game, and it is aimed to dilute Kashmir issue,” statement quoting Geelani said.
“People are being caged, prisoners shifted to outside state, political space denied and even authorities are not allowing us to offer religious obligations on Friday and Eid festivals,” statement quoting Geelani said.
