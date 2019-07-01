GEASSOC holds meet, threatens to launch stir against ‘administrative injustice’

July 01, 2019 |

All Jammu and Kashmir Graduate Engines Association (Civil) on Sunday held an emgency meeting today at its Jammu Head Quarts.

In a statement issued he, the spokesperson said that the main agenda of the meeting was extension of full support to State Joint Action committee of Graduate Engines Association (Civil, electrical and mechanical) for its decision to go for democratic agitational path.

The Executive Committee in one voice we of the view point that time has now come that the engines need to come on roads like doctors to get their genuine long pending issues resolved. It was also decided that besides protests at State Head quarts, the protests will also be organized at all the district HQs followed by sending the memorandum through DDCs to Governor of J&K State, State Advisors, Chief Secretary and concerned Administrative Secretaries.