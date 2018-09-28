Gear up, prioritize JK’s languishing projects: CS tells admin

Reviews Rs 8000 cr initiative to be implemented through JKIDFC
Srinagar:
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Thursday directed officials to gear up and work for completing long-pending languishing projects across the State.
In this regard, the CS chaired a meeting with administrative secretaries and the divisional administration including engineering wing officials to review the implementation of the major initiative launched by the government to complete languishing infrastructure projects across the State, for which an amount of Rs 8000 Crore is being spent.
To provide fillip to the developmental activities across the State, the State Administrative Council (SAC) recently approved the establishment of a new infrastructure company, the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC). The JKIDFC was authorized to raise a loan not exceeding Rs 8000 crore from various financial Institutions including State/ Nationalized Banks for completion of unfunded, languishing projects. JKIDFC has been incorporated and the funds have been raised.
Chief Secretary asked officers to accord top priority to this initiative and ensure that languishing projects are prioritized and project estimates submitted by 1stof October, 2018. He said the High-Powered Committee (HPC) comprising Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Planning, PWD and PHE will be holding weekly review meetings with the concerned Administrative Secretaries whose projects were being considered and clear these projects for commencement of work. The first such meeting is scheduled to be held on 3rd of October, 2018.
Chief Secretary asked PHE Department to focus on drinking water schemes, so that potable water is made available in every village by June, 2019 and the State achieves 100% drinking water coverage as has already been achieved in sanitation. “J&K should be a ZERO DRINKING WATER shortage State by 2019”, he said.
“With full commitment and focus, we should be able to achieve good progress on this Rs 8000 crore initiative by 31st October, 2018,” Chief Secretary observed.