Gear up for positive change in development: Chrungoo tells Jammu admin

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP State spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, who is on a three-day tour of Bani-Billawar-Basohli area on Wednesday appreciated the role of Lakhanpur-Sarthal Development Authority for taking care of the areas falling under its domain.

In his statement he said while some good initiatives have been taken by the authorities concerned, there is an important need to upgrade the maintenance projects regularly. The whole area has a great potential which needs to be boosted urgently.

Chrungoo said that the whole area, in order to be recognised as a major Tourist triangle, warrants to be administratively and planning-wise classified into two parts. One as a destination for 6 months and the other as a destination for 12 months since temperature of the whole area ranges from minus 10°C to plus 40°C.

He said the rivers, water bodies, artificial and natural dams and the lush green venues coupled with trout fish production possibilities and cold climate horticulture form unlimited economic and cultural opportunities which the state government authorities need to bring under regular planning.

Chrungoo maintained that the road connectivity is a major issue which has been taken up with the Chief Engineer R&B Jammu recently who has been requested to take immediate steps to upgrade and maintain the surface connectivity for buses and heavy vehicles. “Dak banglows and tourist complexes can be accorded due priority by the State Tourist Development Corporation. The earlier mind-set about the development of the places in Jammu region from the tourist angle needs to be changed at a drastic pace. The people of the region, who have voted BJP overwhelmingly, in the recently Lok Sabha elections deserve attention and facilities by the government and administration without excuse,” he said.

Chrungoo maintained that a regular review of the development of the whole area will be put on the administration's and the elected candidate's radar chart of the respective constituencies. Central projects will be brought in to play their role in Tourism, Religious tourism, Organic farming and indigenous arts and crafts promotion in the area.

Chrungoo, as the chief guest in the ongoing Royal Cricket Club Tournament at far-flung Sarthal (Bani) grounds at 7,000 plus feet altitude distributed prizes among the players of the tournament. He in his speech on the occasion delivered message of encouragement to the participating players and organisers from three neighbouring states. Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS in PMO will be the chief guest in the final match of the tournament on 23 June 2019.

Chrungoo said that neglect, apathy and bias have played havoc with the destiny of the people in Jammu and Ladakh regions. The negative legacy of the past needs to be abandoned for good. Political, economic, cultural and administrative measures will be taken in hand as early as possible and the concerned authorises require to gear up for bringing a positive change in the whole region.