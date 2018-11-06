Gear up for Panchayat polls: DEO Samba to nodal officers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 05:
District Election Officer Samba Sushma Chauhan, on Monday asked Nodal officer to gear up for the upcoming panchayat polls.
As per an official, Chauhan said this as she reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming Panchayt Election in the district.
She reviewed the performance of each designated Nodal officers which includes Nodal officer for MCC Implementation, Media Management, Law & Order, Material Management including printing of ballot papers/dummy ballot papers, block wise distribution of material, ballot Boxes Management, Expenditure Monitoring, transportation management, duties of polling staff and others allied activities.
The DEO informed that all the ground work for conducting free, fair and Smooth panchayat election for blocks Vijaypur, Purmandal and Bari-Brahmana of the District has been completed. He said the polling for these blocks will be held on 1st Dec 2018 and Notification will be issued tomorrow. She said notification for other blocks will be issued later .
She exhorted upon all the officers to remain vigilant and neutral during election process to repeat high voting percentage as witnessed in recently concluded Municipal election.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Pankaj Magotra, ADC Dr. Arun Manhas, DyEO Khalid Hussain, DPO Piyush Dhotra, GM DIC Davinder Sharma, ARTO Ramesh Samotra besides other senior officers.