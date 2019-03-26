GDC Chatroo holds symposium

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As a part of different activities being organized under SVEEP Programme and to ensure maximum participation of voters in the ensuing Elections, Government Degree College Chatroo on Monday organized a symposium under SVEEP programme under the supervision of Principal Degree College Chatroo, Dr. Ashaq Hussain.

As per an official, the programme started with a welcome address and a brief Introduction about SVEEP by Prof. Ajeet Kumar Nodal Officer SVEEP of the College whereas Bilal Ahmed the college campus Ambassador for SVEEP, conducted proceedings of the programme.

Earlier Dr. Arsheed Aziz threw light on importance of exercising right to franchise in a democratic setup.

Dr. Ashaq Hussain, Principal of the College in his presidential address while elaborating the concept of SVEEP for greater electoral participation appealed the students to disseminate the message on SVEEP awareness in the society and to motivate the masses for casting their votes in the elections as a part of fundamental duties to strengthen the democracy of our country.

On the basis of judgment of the jury members Umar Malik, Shabnam Ara and Ajeet Kumar were adjudged first, second and third respectively, whereas Bilal Ahmed was awarded with Special Prize for his overall Performance and Kailash was awarded with consolation prize.

Prominent among others who were present in the program included Prof. Manjeet Singh, Prof. Randeep Kumar and Dr. Sanjay Kumar, the official added.

