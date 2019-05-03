About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GDC Bandipora organises annual road race

 Hassan Khuehami Memorial Government Degree College Bandipora on Thursday organized Annual Road Race which started from Aaloosa Bus Stop and culminated at Putushai Bus Stop.
The road race was flagged off by Principal of the college Prof HG Mustafa and about 50 students participated in the race that started at 6am.
The participants were received by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir at Patushai. He also gave away the trophies to the position holders and certificates to all the participating students.
Speaking on the occasion, ADC congratulated the students for taking part in the race and urged the college authority to continue sports activities in the college. He stressed on the students to take activity part in sports activities to remain physically and mentally fit. He assured full support to the college from district administration in developing the sports infrastructure in the college and said that the administration will provide every possible support in organizing sports activities in the college.
Ishtiyaq Ahmad bagged the first position while Raja Jameel Khan bagged the second position. Abid Mohi-ud-Din Bhat and Mohammad Aarif Reshi bagged the third and fourth position respectively.
Vice Principal, college staff and other officials were present on the occasion.

