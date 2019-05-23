GDC Baghi Dilawar Khan Srinagar organises Seerat Conference

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government Degree College Baghi Dilawar Khan Srinagar today organized a one-day Seerat Conference at S. P College Auditorium.

Prof.(Dr.) Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Director Colleges, Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal S.P College and Govt Degree college BaghiDilawar Khan, Prof.(Dr.) Shahjan S.P College and Dr Faiz Qaziabadi GDC Handwara were guests of honour on the occasion.

Students from 12 colleges of Srinagar and Budgam districts participated in the conference.

Fozia Bhat from Govt Degree College for Women, M A Road Srinagar bagged the first position, while as Aqsa Manzoor from Government College for Women, Nawakadal Srinagar and Syed Inayat from S.P College secured second and third position respectively.