GD Goenka Toddler House celebrates Kashmiri cultural event

May 06, 2019 |

G D Goenka Toddler House, celebrated on Sunday Kashmiri cultural event at their campus Gulab bagh Srinagar. The event was based on promoting Kashmiri culture among the young ones. The event ta started with facilitating the Guest of Honor, A. Rashid Barki followed by his speech in which he enlightened the importance of Kashmiri Culture.

Centre Head Miss Rumisa firdous welcomed the chief guest, artists and parents to the event. She said that it was really encouraging how the society accepted her as the female entrepreneur. She further added that GD Goenka Toddler House believes in giving traditional and scientific knowledge together. She said that every toddler should know their roots-culture and we will do every possible bit to promote the same.

Sarmad kabala and Javid bhat renowned artist of Kashmir added grace to the event by their cultural performances. Event also had cultural ramp walk in which parents and students actively participated.

GD GOENKA Toddler House promised to the parents of providing quality and best services to them. They assured to make protective arena for the toddlers where they will feel like home.

The event ended with the famous traditional lady shah performance by A. Rashid Bakri. He wished good luck to the toddler House.