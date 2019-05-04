GCW M A Road hosts interaction on World Press Freedom Day

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, Govt. College for Women, M. A. Road Srinagar hosted an interaction session with journalist and media academician, Raashid Maqbool on May 3, 2019.

At the outset, the guest speaker paid tributes to the journalists who were killed in the line of duty, including Syed Shujaat Bukhari who was assassinated outside his office in June 2018.

Raashid delved on various dimensions, including the critical relationship between media and democracy. Raashid referred to the watershed moments of journalism.

“Free and fair journalism is the true measure of the health of democracy. If your media is not free or only purports a Statist version your claims of being a democracy are sham,” he said.

Earlier, welcoming the guest, Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai spoke about the importance of journalism in day-to-day life and the relevance of the event’s theme.

Prof. Ashai appreciated the speaker for his fluent articulation of important issues pertaining to journalism.

Senior faculty members of the college, including Dean Arts, Prof. Rubeena Khateeb and Joint Staff Secretary Prof. Syed Aijaz, were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Head, Department of Journalism, Dr. Suhail Ahmad introduced the theme of the event and briefed the audience about the profile of the guest speaker.

The program concluded with question and answer session. Assistant Professor, Prof. Hajira Bano presented vote of thanks.

