GCC expresses grief over killing of CRPF men in Lethpora attack

‘We’re concerned over attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) Tuesday expressed grief and anguish over the killing of over 40 CRPF personnel in Lethpora Pulwama attack on last Thursday.
“At the outset, we express deep grief and anguish over the killings of over 40 CRPF personnel in the shocking attack in Pulwama and express our sorrow over the deaths of the security men, in a situation where no violence was involved,” GCC said.
GCC is comprised of civil society members across communities and regions of Jammu and Kashmir, including jurists, former civil servants, academicians, journalists, businessmen, and social activists.
“We express our condolences and sympathies with the families who have lost their kin and we hope that such incidents are not ever repeated,” GCC said, adding that it feels that a mature response calls for serious introspection on why an attack like Lethpora took place.
“At the strategic level, there are serious questions of security lapses and intelligence failures that need to be addressed. A crucial question, which stares us in the face is, why militancy is getting an upshot, instead of being brought under control, as against the claim made by the government and officials in the last few months that militancy has been wiped out,” GCC said.
The statement issued here added a dispassionate assessment and introspection invokes the political component of the incident. “The way forward does not lie in muscle flexing and harder military methods, which ultimately contribute to more violence and add to the strength of radical groups. GCC feels that, instead, there is a need for a political outreach in the Valley and diplomatic engagement with Pakistan both on the issue of terrorism and finding a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue,” the statement added.
“We also express grave concern at the attacks by hooligans and miscreants in Jammu and elsewhere on a particular community, particularly Kashmiris. We appeal to the Government of India and J&K Governor to ensure the security and safety of all citizens, particularly the Muslims and Kashmiris in Jammu, as well as act sternly against such elements that are vitiating peace. We appeal to the government to foil the designs of communal polarization, which the Pulwama attack was aimed to achieve,” GCC added. KNS