GCC demands probe by a sitting HC judge

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 16:
Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) has condemned the use of “lethal” and “excessive force” by security forces on civilians in Pulwama resulting in loss of innocent lives.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the group members called the Pulwama incident “inhuman and dastardly” and said,“ The incident is no less than a massacre following a clear pattern visible in such tragic incidents at Shopian, Kulgam and other places during last one year.”
The group members said, “The culture of impunity is promoted by the powers otherwise under a legal obligation to identify, hold accountable and punish all those responsible for such gross human rights violations.”
The group members demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident by a sitting Judge of the High Court. The Group is comprised of civil society members across communities and regions, including jurists, former civil servants academicians, journalists, businessmen and social activists, namely, Justice (Rtd) Shabir Hasnain, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, former Chairman J&K PSC, Ghulam Rasool Sufi, former Chief Information Commissioner, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, former Vice-Chancellor, GH Kango, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Anuradha Bhasin, head of Kashmir Times, Nusrat Andrabi, Krishan Lal Kaul, businessman, Masood Ahmad Shah, businessman, Prof Nissar Ali, academician, Abdul Rashid Khan, former IGP, Rafiq Masoodi, former DDG Prasar Bharti, Masood Hussain, artist, Feroze Ahmad, former Census Commissioner from Ladakh, Krishi Pandit, GD Bakshi, cooperative activist and many others.