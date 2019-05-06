GBHSS Tailbal conducts annual road race

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government BHSS Tailbal conducted road race for boys and girls. The race was flagged off by the principal Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Baba at 6:30am.

The students covered 6km distance and at the end Gowhar Ali of class 12th emerged winner of the race with timing of 23.12 minutes.

In a simple but impressive prize distribution ceremony at school Ground , the prizes were given away to the first three position holders in every category.

In his speech school principal Dr Manzoor Ahmad Baba congratulated the students for participation in the event and urged them to involve themselves wholeheartedly in the sports events which are being organized in the school particularly the Inter-school and Inter-zone sports tournaments and adventure activities during the year for becoming the embodiment of sound mind in a sound body.

Race was organised by Department of physical Education under the supervision of Lecturer Physical education Dr Hilal Ahmad Dar he also addressed the students on award ceremony, the race was successfully conducted by full support and cooperation of teaching and Non teaching staff of the institution.