Gawkadal Massacre: Police admits failure in tracing accused, says record ‘washed off’

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Police on Thursday admitted that the department has failed to trace out the accused involved in stone pelting and weapon snatching incident that took place on 21 January 1990 in which more than 50 civilians were killed in forces firing.
Police said this in a fresh report submitted on 05/02/2019 before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in connection with the case titled ‘Killing of 50 persons in Gawkadal Srinagar’.
The department informed the Commission that reports sought from SP City East Zone, Srinagar reveals that on 12/01/1990, curfew was imposed in the whole area of Gawkadal and army was deployed there to implement curfew orders.
“On the same day at about 1115 hours, an unruly mob in defiance of curfew orders were chanting anti-national slogans, pelted stones upon the army personnel deployed for law and order duties,” reads a police reply.
Police have also stated that some members of unruly mob even attempted to snatch weapons from army personnel which compelled them to open fire in self-defence resultantly some people died and others received injuries.
“On this case, FIR No. 03/1990 U/S 147,188,153,307-RPC was registered in Police Station Kralkhud and investigation was taken up. Strenuous efforts were made to trace out culprits but no clue struck out. Finally, investigation of the instant case was closed as untraced,” Police informed SHRC.
The Commission was also informed that the devastating floods damaged all the records including the Gawkadal killings case. “Since all the records of Police Station Kralkhud were washed away in devastating floods of September-2014, case dairy file of the instant case was also damaged,” Police said.
In a reply it was also mentioned that the matter was enquired into through SP North Zone Srinagar and during enquiry as per SHO P/S Kralkhud; the file has now been retrieved. The matter is under process for presenting of final report before the court of law. The petition of the case was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.