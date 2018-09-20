Gaw Kadal Massacre: SHRC directs Govt to file current status report of investigation

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) today said that after the police admitted killings of 22 civilians in 1990 Gaw Kadal massacre, Chief Prosecution Officer (CPO) has informed the Commission that the relief was given to only six NoK’s of the deceased.
Police informed this to SHRC in connection with the case ‘killing of civilians at Gaw Kadal, Srinagar on January 21, 1991.
The Commission directed the government to file the present status report with regard to the investigation of the case which was registered in Police Station Maisuma in case FIR No 03/1990.
Chairman of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case on Tuesday said, “According to police, in the incident, 22 people died and 12 got injured.”
He also said CPO has submitted that records have shown that the NoK’s of six deceased people were provided relief which is also admitted by the petitioner.”
Pertinently, the petition of the case was filed Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ), Ahsan Untoo.
SHRC chief further said that the detail of NoK’s and other 16 persons are not known, adding that “CPO submits that records are not available as more than 25 years have passed.”
Nazki also said that CPO has informed the Commission that the Nok’s of these deceased perhaps have also changed their residence and the record is not available whether to show where any relief has been granted to the injured persons.
SHRC chairperson directs the petitioner to find out injured and also NoK’s of deceased persons.
In a reply, police have stated the list of civilians killed in the massacre among which they (Police) have mentioned that only person from Gaw Kadal was killed.
However the police in a reply to SHRC has also stated that four deceased civilians were residents of Basant Bagh, three from Koker Bazar, two from Ikhrajpora, two from Maisuma, one from Sarie Payeen Amira Kadal, one from Kursoo Rajbagh, one from Court Road, one from Natipora, one from Chanapora, one from Maharaja Bazar, one from Mehjoor Nagar, one from Kohna Khan Dalgate, one from Baghwanpora and one from Shalteng.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com