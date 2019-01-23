Gaw Kadal massacre reminiscent of Mufti-Jagmohan bonhomie: Sagar

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal massacre—saying that this wasn’t the day to forget and people would always remember it in the history of Kashmir.
Addressing a gathering of party functionaries and workers of Srinagar district at party headquarter Nawa–e—Subha, Srinagar, party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “Those who are passing the blame and shedding crocodile tears now on the plight of Kashmiris are the one who actually traded the miseries of the people for grabbing power,” adding that Mufti as home minister trusted Jagmohan on kashmir, what followed is history.
Sagar said that Mufti through his nominated Governor unleashed havoc in Kashmir and that as home minister of India Mufti presided over 18 massacres in Kashmir including Mashali Mohalla massacre, Islamia college massacre, Chara- e- Sharief massacre, Shopian massacre, Pulwama, Kulgam massacre and Habbak massacre.
“Mufti-Jagmohan camaradie proved detrimental for Kashmir, it is this camaradie that is credited with unleashing Operation Catch and Kill, crackdowns and other human rights violations. Not just that Mufti extended draconian laws like AFSPA to Kashmir and besides that Ikhwan was also a brain child of Late Mufti Syed,” he said adding, “Continuing with their legacy of political bankruptcy Mufti’s entered into a trade policy with BJP with a sole design to destroy the respect and dignity of kashmiris.”
Sagar maintained what was left of our special status; Mufti a former lieutenant of G M Sadiq took it upon himself to destroy it. “The BJP-PDP coalition opened flood gates for all such forces as are contriving hard to harm our state’s special status."
He said that Dr Farooq Abdullah owing to communal disposition of late Jagmohan insisted on then government at the centre not to appoint him as state’s governor. “It was late Mufti who nominated him and was instrumental in thrusting him on the state. No sooner did he become Governor, Dr. Farooq resigned as a mark of protest. What followed is written in bold red letters in the annals of history,” he said.
The meet was attended by District president Srinagar Peer Afaq, JKNC Women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, Ali Muhammad Dar, Irfan shah and others.
Sagar maintained that Mehbooba trailing her father path traded the very dignity of chief minister’s post by bald-facedly presiding over the large scale maiming, killings, blinding, nepotism, corruption, human rights violation during her stint as chief minister. “It was for the first time that people were not allowed to pray at Jamia Masid for many months altogether,” he said.