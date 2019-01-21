About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gaw Kadal massacre anniversary: Police arrest JKLF chief Yasin Malik

Published at January 21, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik was arrested by police on Monday, said a spokesperson.

He said Malik was arrested from his Maisuma residence in Srinagar to prevent him from leading programmes on Gaw Kadal massacre anniversary.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for a shutdown in Gaw Kadal and its adjoining areas to mark the 29th anniversary of the massacre.

On 21 January in 1990, at least 51 civilians were killed in paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) firing on protestors at Gaw Kadal in Srinagar.

 

(File picture)

