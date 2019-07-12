Gauge the fuel

July 12, 2019 |

There is large-scale resentment against some of the fuel stations that are operating in the state with the customers often complaining that they are being fleeced. It is a fact that most of the fuel stations in the state do not have a transparent system. Except for the meter reading and the fuel gauge provided on the vehicles, there is no way of knowing whether the required quantity of fuel is filled in the tanks. In the past Legal Metrology Department on surprise inspections of petrol pumps in different districts found them flouting the There has been an exponential growth of vehicles and machines like power generators that operate on fuel. Tthey have significantly increased the consumption of fuel. While the fuel like petrol and diesel is readily available at gas stations or petrol pumps, consumers who halt for few minutes to fill their vehicles’ tanks often have doubts about delivery. Those who are wary keep an eye on the electronic/digital meter readings while refueling, but they too get distracted. Whether it is enough to ensure customer satisfaction – opinions differ, but a good number of people believe that even meters are or can be tampered. Although limited such complaints are made officially, yet for consumers’ satisfaction it is the duty of the government to hear complaints and work out a mechanism which is more effective. Surprise inspections may be one among the means, but there is a lot that can be improved. For instance, a dedicated phone line wherein a customer who has doubts and is not satisfied with the delivery can call and lodge complaint. For the department and concerned authority instead of random inspections, they can then act and keep a watch on those filling stations against which maximum complaints are made. The energy demand in the state is something that does not need to be put in actual figures and even if there is a small margin for error, some people may be illegally putting a lot of money in their kitty. The LMD must also keep itself upgraded about innovative and convenient means to ensure correct delivery. The incorrect delivery or cases where people have feelings that they have been cheated are not the only concerns. At gas stations the biggest concern is safety. The entire filling area or section has to be a strict no-smoking zone. In order to prevent fire hazards, the filling stations have to ensure appropriate notices that are fairly visible.