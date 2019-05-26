Gau Rakshaks thrash 3 including a woman in MP

May 26, 2019 | PTI

Two men and a woman were thrashed by cow vigilantes over the suspicion of transporting beef in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni town. The victims were also forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

A group of five 'gau rakshaks' also allegedly forced one of the victims to beat up a woman accompanying them with chappals, a police officer said.

In a purported video clip of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, the five accused can be seen beating up the two men.

Later, they also forced one of the men to beat up the woman accompanying them.

The attackers also forced the three persons to raise slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram', as seen in the video.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 on Mandla Road in Kanhiwada area under Dunda Seoni police station limits.

Seoni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyawar said an FIR has been registered against the five persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dunda Seoni police station, and all of them have been arrested.

Dunda Seoni police station in charge GS Uike said the three persons who were beaten up have been arrested for allegedly carrying beef as its possession and sale is banned in the state.

Uike said none of the victims sustained any serious injuries in the attack.

"The accused persons shot videos of thrashing. Police reached the spot after the incident and brought the trio along with the meat they were carrying to the police station," he said.

One of the accused uploaded the video on social media on May 23, but later withdrew it following a sharp reaction from various quarters, he said.

However, police took cognisance of the clip and traced the accused persons.

One of the assailants, Shubham Baghel, is a history-sheeter and the head of Sri Ram Sena.

All the five accused –Baghel, Deepesh Namdev, Rohit Yadav, Sandip Uike and Shyam Deharia have been arrested by the police and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides, the police have also arrested the victims — Taufiq, Anjum Shama and Dilip Malviya, for allegedly transporting beef and booked them under the Anti-cow Slaughter Act. They have been reportedly remanded to judicial custody by a court.

The viral video shows two men pleading to let them go as a crowd watches the trio being brutally beaten up.