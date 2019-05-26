About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | PTI

Gau Rakshaks thrash 3 including a woman in MP

Two men and a woman were thrashed by cow vigilantes over the suspicion of transporting beef in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni town. The victims were also forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
A group of five 'gau rakshaks' also allegedly forced one of the victims to beat up a woman accompanying them with chappals, a police officer said.
In a purported video clip of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, the five accused can be seen beating up the two men.
Later, they also forced one of the men to beat up the woman accompanying them.
The attackers also forced the three persons to raise slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram', as seen in the video.
According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 on Mandla Road in Kanhiwada area under Dunda Seoni police station limits.
Seoni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyawar said an FIR has been registered against the five persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dunda Seoni police station, and all of them have been arrested.
Dunda Seoni police station in charge GS Uike said the three persons who were beaten up have been arrested for allegedly carrying beef as its possession and sale is banned in the state.
Uike said none of the victims sustained any serious injuries in the attack.
"The accused persons shot videos of thrashing. Police reached the spot after the incident and brought the trio along with the meat they were carrying to the police station," he said.
One of the accused uploaded the video on social media on May 23, but later withdrew it following a sharp reaction from various quarters, he said.
However, police took cognisance of the clip and traced the accused persons.
One of the assailants, Shubham Baghel, is a history-sheeter and the head of Sri Ram Sena.
All the five accused –Baghel, Deepesh Namdev, Rohit Yadav, Sandip Uike and Shyam Deharia have been arrested by the police and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides, the police have also arrested the victims — Taufiq, Anjum Shama and Dilip Malviya, for allegedly transporting beef and booked them under the Anti-cow Slaughter Act. They have been reportedly remanded to judicial custody by a court.
The viral video shows two men pleading to let them go as a crowd watches the trio being brutally beaten up.

 

 

Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | PTI

Gau Rakshaks thrash 3 including a woman in MP

              

Two men and a woman were thrashed by cow vigilantes over the suspicion of transporting beef in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni town. The victims were also forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
A group of five 'gau rakshaks' also allegedly forced one of the victims to beat up a woman accompanying them with chappals, a police officer said.
In a purported video clip of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, the five accused can be seen beating up the two men.
Later, they also forced one of the men to beat up the woman accompanying them.
The attackers also forced the three persons to raise slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram', as seen in the video.
According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 on Mandla Road in Kanhiwada area under Dunda Seoni police station limits.
Seoni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyawar said an FIR has been registered against the five persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dunda Seoni police station, and all of them have been arrested.
Dunda Seoni police station in charge GS Uike said the three persons who were beaten up have been arrested for allegedly carrying beef as its possession and sale is banned in the state.
Uike said none of the victims sustained any serious injuries in the attack.
"The accused persons shot videos of thrashing. Police reached the spot after the incident and brought the trio along with the meat they were carrying to the police station," he said.
One of the accused uploaded the video on social media on May 23, but later withdrew it following a sharp reaction from various quarters, he said.
However, police took cognisance of the clip and traced the accused persons.
One of the assailants, Shubham Baghel, is a history-sheeter and the head of Sri Ram Sena.
All the five accused –Baghel, Deepesh Namdev, Rohit Yadav, Sandip Uike and Shyam Deharia have been arrested by the police and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides, the police have also arrested the victims — Taufiq, Anjum Shama and Dilip Malviya, for allegedly transporting beef and booked them under the Anti-cow Slaughter Act. They have been reportedly remanded to judicial custody by a court.
The viral video shows two men pleading to let them go as a crowd watches the trio being brutally beaten up.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;